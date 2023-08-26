This frustrated batter hit his teammate with bat after getting run out | Watch1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:43 PM IST
In the video, the batter can be seen swinging his bat wildly in frustration after a tame dismissal, however he flies off his grip to hit his teammate at the other end.
Sports can be curious, funny, and bizarre, but are full of action. With the advent of technology and video analysis, the sports industry, especially cricket, has become much more professional.
Meanwhile, India is preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as the announced squad has hit the ground running with the closed-door camp in Alur.
The tournament is going to begin from 31 August. According to a PTI report, several tests -- including fitness and medical tests are being conducted along with the mandatory Yo-Yo test. In the Yo-Yo test, young opener Shubman Gill topped with an impressive score of 18.7.
As per Virat Kohli's Instagram story, he passed the cut-off level of 16.5 and scored an impressive 17.2.
