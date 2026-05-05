'This is a big game for both teams': Gavaskar on DC-CSK clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Ahead of today's crucial "Revenge Week" clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar shared his insights on what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Both teams are still in the race for the playoffs, and Gavaskar emphasised the significance of this game for both sides.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Gavaskar stated, "Both Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are in the race for the playoffs, so this is a big game for both teams. CSK come into this match with back-to-back wins against MI, while Delhi won their last game against Rajasthan. Confidence will be high, especially for Chennai. But beating Delhi at home won't be easy."

Gavaskar also highlighted some key players to watch for both sides.

"Ruturaj is back among the runs. The middle order is contributing. Dewald Brevis has had a quiet season and needs to step up. Shivam Dube must take more responsibility with the bat, and his fielding has been below par," he noted.

"Still, the mood in the Chennai camp seems positive. Delhi will be a tough test. Their openers are in good touch, and their bowling attack is finding form. Chennai cannot afford to take them lightly," Gavaskar added.

The batting department of Delhi has been in good form, and Gavaskar pointed out that Akeal Hosein can trouble the Capitals' openers.

He added, "I would like to see Akeal Hosein take the new ball against Delhi's openers. He can trouble them with his flight and variations. He makes run-scoring difficult, so if he starts with the ball, Delhi could struggle early."

Gavaskar further noted that the toss could play a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of the match. "The toss will also play a big role in this match."

The Super Kings, will head into their upcoming match with significant confidence after securing three consecutive victories in IPL 2026. In their most recent game, they triumphed over Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Delhi come into the game following a dominant seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.