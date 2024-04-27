'This is a fairytale story': Mohammad Kaif on Shashank Singh after Punjab Kings' massive victory against KKR
Shashank Singh, the Punjab Kings batter, showcased his class with 263 runs in 9 matches this season at a strike rate of 182.64. Former cricketers like Mohammed Kaif and Dale Steyn have commended Singh's comeback in IPL as a 'fairytale story.'
Punjab Kings opener Shashank Singh played another gem of a knock (68 off 28 balls) on Thursday to help his team set a record for the highest ever run chase in T20 history. The 32-year-old opener has shown his class this season, playing crucial knocks for his side in difficult circumstances.