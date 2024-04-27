Shashank Singh, the Punjab Kings batter, showcased his class with 263 runs in 9 matches this season at a strike rate of 182.64. Former cricketers like Mohammed Kaif and Dale Steyn have commended Singh's comeback in IPL as a 'fairytale story.'

Punjab Kings opener Shashank Singh played another gem of a knock (68 off 28 balls) on Thursday to help his team set a record for the highest ever run chase in T20 history. The 32-year-old opener has shown his class this season, playing crucial knocks for his side in difficult circumstances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 9 matches so far this season, Shashank has scored 263 runs at a strike rate of 182.64 and an average of 65.75. Prior to his stint with Punjab Kings, Singh was part of the Delhi Daredevils (2017), Rajasthan Royals (2019-21) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022) set-ups but didn't get enough opportunities. In the 10 matches he has played for SRH, Singh has managed just 69 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.81 and an average of 17.25.

However, Shashank's incredible performances this season have earned him praise from his teammates, social media users and former cricketers. In fact, former India opener and commentator Mohammed Kaif has described Singh's comeback in the IPL as a "fairytale story" and praised the Punjab Kings batsman's efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former cricketers in awe of Shashank Singh's IPL performances: Sharing his opinion on the matter, Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This is a fairytale story. Chhattisgarh player gets out at zero in first game. Finds form and now takes his team home in historic IPL chase. Shashank Singh mehnat hi sapne sach karti hai"

Meanwhile, former South African pacer Dale Steyn also shared his praise for Shashank Singh via a post on X. He wrote, “I couldn’t be happier for Shashank! He was with us at SRH a few years ago, such a hard worker, a great team guy, gives it his all and always has a smile on his face. Well done my friend! So well deserved"

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Sam Curran went to call Singh PBKS's find of the season in the post-match interaction. He said, "He has been the find of the season for us along with Ashutosh Sharma. He has batted exceptionally wel for us. It was some chase against Kolkata. It was a breathtaking game. The stats went out of windown". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

