‘This is not a contact sport’ - Formers blast Yashasvi Jaiswal for headbutt incident during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's headbutt incident against Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during the ongoing second Test in Colombo, didn't go well with former India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Saba Karim, stating any argument on the field leading to a body contact is not acceptable.

The incident took place during the 17th over of India's innings after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. The Indian batter approached the Sri Lankan pacer and the two exchanged words before Fernando moved his head towards the Indian opener. Jaiswal didn't hold back.

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The left-hander then leaned forward, resulting in the pair making head-to-head contact. “It's not an ideal visual. As a player, you need to control your emotions,” Pujara, who played 103 Tests for India, told Sony Sports.

"Sometimes you do get angry. I can understand that till the time he was disappointed, or he was when he was having a chat, at that time. I think that's acceptable till then," added the 38-year-old.

Known as one of the best players of Test cricket India has ever produced, Pujara reminded Jaiswal that body contact in cricket is not acceptable. "The moment it got to a point where both of them were going against each other, there was a body contact, which is not acceptable on the field," Pujara stated.

I find it extremely puerile: Saba Karim Another former India cricketer Saba Karim, put the blame on both Jaiswal and Fernando, stating they have not been adequate ambassadors of the game. “Someone should remind both of them that this is not a contact sport. It is cricket,” Karim, who played one Test and 34 ODIs for India, said.

"You're not supposed to headbutt each other, but I find it extremely puerile. There's no need for something like this on a cricket field," Karim added, while sitting alongside Pujara in the same show. "There'll be times when a pace bowler or a bowler will get after you.

"One can always remain aggressive without getting into an act like this. I think it is unnecessary, and one should always remember that all such players are brand ambassadors of this lovely sport. So many youngsters are watching it," added Karim, who turned into commentary post retirement.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asitha Fernando get ICC sanction Meanwhile, both Jaiswal and Fernando have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)."

As a consequence, Jaiswal and Fernando were each fined 25 per cent of their match fees and received one demerit point. Neither player had committed any previous offence in the 24 months preceding the incident.