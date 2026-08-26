‘This is not a contact sport’ - Formers blast Yashasvi Jaiswal for headbutt incident during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal's headbutt incident against Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando during the ongoing second Test in Colombo, didn't go well with former India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Saba Karim, stating any argument on the field leading to a body contact is not acceptable.

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The incident took place during the 17th over of India's innings after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. The Indian batter approached the Sri Lankan pacer and the two exchanged words before Fernando moved his head towards the Indian opener. Jaiswal didn't hold back.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka: Controversies that have made headlines in 2nd Test so far

The left-hander then leaned forward, resulting in the pair making head-to-head contact. “It's not an ideal visual. As a player, you need to control your emotions,” Pujara, who played 103 Tests for India, told Sony Sports.

"Sometimes you do get angry. I can understand that till the time he was disappointed, or he was when he was having a chat, at that time. I think that's acceptable till then," added the 38-year-old.

Known as one of the best players of Test cricket India has ever produced, Pujara reminded Jaiswal that body contact in cricket is not acceptable. "The moment it got to a point where both of them were going against each other, there was a body contact, which is not acceptable on the field," Pujara stated.

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I find it extremely puerile: Saba Karim Another former India cricketer Saba Karim, put the blame on both Jaiswal and Fernando, stating they have not been adequate ambassadors of the game. “Someone should remind both of them that this is not a contact sport. It is cricket,” Karim, who played one Test and 34 ODIs for India, said.

"You're not supposed to headbutt each other, but I find it extremely puerile. There's no need for something like this on a cricket field," Karim added, while sitting alongside Pujara in the same show. "There'll be times when a pace bowler or a bowler will get after you.

"One can always remain aggressive without getting into an act like this. I think it is unnecessary, and one should always remember that all such players are brand ambassadors of this lovely sport. So many youngsters are watching it," added Karim, who turned into commentary post retirement.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asitha Fernando get ICC sanction Meanwhile, both Jaiswal and Fernando have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)."

As a consequence, Jaiswal and Fernando were each fined 25 per cent of their match fees and received one demerit point. Neither player had committed any previous offence in the 24 months preceding the incident.

Both Jaiswal and Fernando admitted to the breaches and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for formal hearings.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in