Team India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has spoken out on the issue of the mass killing of dogs in Kerala. Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter,"This is so horrifying that mass killing of dogs in #kerala is taking place. I would request to reconsider such moves and put an end to these brutal killings."

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the menace of stray dogs cannot be solved by killing the dogs and added that to overcome the issue a scientific solution must be sought.

"Stray dog problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. To overcome this problem, the scientific solution implemented by the government needs the support of the general public. We need to work together to solve this crisis," CM Vijayan said.

"The government is implementing planned solutions for it. It is important to remember that beating, poisoning and tying up dogs on the streets will not solve this problem. Indulging in such acts is unacceptable. Similarly, people should take care to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets," he added.

Speaking on the measures being taken by the government to deal with the issue, the CM also appealed to public to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets. "This problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. Registration of pet dogs will be made mandatory in the state. Panchayat will provide registration certificates within three days after completion of vaccination of domestic dogs," he told reporters here. Vijayan noted that intensive vaccination drive for stray dogs has already begun in most of the local government bodies in the state.

The Kerala Chief Minister also spoke briefly over quality control of anti-rabies vaccines which is done by the central government. "Kerala Medical Services Corporation distributes only vaccines certified by central testing laboratories. The anti-rabies vaccine is available at Government Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, General Hospitals, Taluk Hospitals, Community Health Centres, selected Family Health Centers and Primary Health Centres and it is provided completely free of cost."

Rabies eradication projects are jointly implemented by the local self-government bodies and the Animal Welfare Department and September is being observed as Rabies prevention month.