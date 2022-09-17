This is so horrifying...: Star cricketer appeals to stop mass killing of dogs in Kerala2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 02:54 PM IST
- Batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on home soil
Team India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has spoken out on the issue of the mass killing of dogs in Kerala. Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter,"This is so horrifying that mass killing of dogs in #kerala is taking place. I would request to reconsider such moves and put an end to these brutal killings."