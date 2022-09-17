Speaking on the measures being taken by the government to deal with the issue, the CM also appealed to public to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets. "This problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. Registration of pet dogs will be made mandatory in the state. Panchayat will provide registration certificates within three days after completion of vaccination of domestic dogs," he told reporters here. Vijayan noted that intensive vaccination drive for stray dogs has already begun in most of the local government bodies in the state.

