'This is the best Ive seen him bat': Watson lauds Manish Pandey after match-winning knock against MI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday and remained alive in the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs after a match-winning knock from the veteran batter Manish Pandey.

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Coming to bat at number three, 36-year-old Pandey made 45 runs off 33 balls with the help of six boundaries to take his side close to the modest target of 148 runs, on a surface that was difficult for batters.

KKR Assistant Coach Shane Watson praised Pandey's calm and composed knock, which helped KKR win two points and stay in sixth place in the points table with 13 points.

Speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, Watson said, "It's an absolute pleasure to be able to have Manish Pandey with us here in KKR. Seeing him throughout the season, this is the best I've seen him bat over the last few years."

He further added, "The positions that he's getting into, the freedom with how he's playing, the practise matches that he's played, the centre wickets that he's been batting in as well. He's been batting so beautifully. So having an opportunity to be able to bat at three today showed how well he's batting."

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Watson also heaped praise on Pandey's fielding and said, "He adds so much value. He's obviously a super-experienced guy. He's an amazing fielder. He adds so much energy to our group, whether it's off the field, on the field, or around the group. That's the type of person he is. So those types of people, you give anything to be able to have them in your squad. And he did a beautiful job of being able to steady the ship for us."

With one spot left in the playoffs, KKR are hopeful of qualifying for that after winning their last group-stage match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Pandey took a brilliant high catch of Ryan Rickelton in the match to provide the first breakthrough for his team. His one-handed stunner against RCB, when he leaned towards his left side on point to dismiss Tim David, was still fresh in Watson's mind when he described him as 'incredibly fit'.

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Talking about Pandey's work ethic, Watson said, "I'm not sure how he's doing it. I know when I was at his age, I certainly was moving nothing like he's moving in the field. He's still incredibly fit. He's prepared beautifully for this IPL. And he's still one of our fittest, one of our best fielders. And we saw the incredible catch he took against RCB, and he's roaming around in the field. He really is something else."

"It seems the way he's looking after himself, his preparation coming into this tournament as well, shows that he's still got a number of years of really good cricket in front of him. How he's batting at the moment is as good as I've seen him bat for quite a while. So that's exciting for him as an individual, because he's an incredibly good person, but also exciting for us at KKR," Watson concluded.

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Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a scorching cameo of 32* in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes from Corbin Bosch, which took MI to 147/8 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi and Cameron Green picking up two wickets each.

In the chase, Manish and Rovman Powell (40 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) top-scored as KKR chased the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets left.

With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR are in sixth place in the points table. MI is in ninth place with four wins and nine losses. (ANI)

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