'This kid is very special': Anil Kumble backs Sooryavanshi to break Chris Gayles sixes record in IPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has lauded teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his extraordinary power-hitting ability and maturity, backing him to potentially break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

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Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Kumble was impressed by the 15-year-old's fearless approach and ability to clear the boundary with remarkable ease during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Tuesday night.

Sooryavanshi played a match-winning knock of 93 off 38 balls, guiding the Royals to chase down a massive 221-run target in 19.1 overs in the IPL 2026 clash vs LSG.

Kumble further highlighted Sooryavanshi's temperament, saying his awareness and composure at such a young age make him stand out in modern-day cricket.

"Very few batters can hit sixes over cover with such ease. But Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did it multiple times against Digvesh Rathi. I am glad people still have words to describe such talent. I am running out of my own vocabulary. This kid is very special. What stands out even more is his mindset. Every time he speaks, he sounds mature beyond his years. That is crucial at this age, especially with all the attention and praise coming his way. He understands that this is just the start," the former Indian captain said.

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Sooryavanshi became the first Indian batter to hit 50 sixes in a single IPL edition and now has 53 sixes in the 2026 season. The overall list for most sixes in an IPL season now sees Chris Gayle (59 in 2012) at the top, followed by Sooryavanshi (53* in 2026), Andre Russell (52 in 2019), Chris Gayle (51 in 2013), Jos Buttler (45 in 2022), Chris Gayle (44 in 2011) and Abhishek Sharma (42 in 2024).

Kumble added, he said it himself after the match, "This is the start of my journey. If my journey is long enough, I will create a few of these records.' He has already hit 53 sixes this IPL season. Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in a season with 59. RR have one more league game and then the playoffs. If they win, he will get more chances. I can see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking Gayle's record and making history."

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Coming to the clash, LSG posted a strong total of 220/5 after being asked to bat first by the Royals RR in their IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur, built on an explosive opening stand between Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh.

LSG raced to 83/0 in the powerplay, their fourth-highest of the season, before Inglis smashed a 30-ball fifty and added a 109-run opening partnership with Marsh. Inglis fell for 60, but Marsh continued the charge with a 25-ball half-century and went on to score 96 off 57 deliveries.

Late contributions from skipper Rishabh Pant helped LSG cross the 200-run mark, although he and Marsh were both run out in the final over as LSG finished at 220/5. For RR, Yash Raj Punja claimed 2/35 while Jofra Archer picked up one wicket.

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In response, Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 93 off just 38 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 7 fours, while Jurel contributed a quick 53 off 38 deliveries, including 10 sixes and seven fours as Royals secured a convincing seven-wicket win. With this win, RR climbs to 4th spot in the IPL points table with 14 points under their belt. (ANI)