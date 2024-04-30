This KKR batter can take MS Dhoni's place: Navjot Singh Sidhu's big prediction
Former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has made big prediction for Kolkata Knigh Riders player and also called him the future of the Indian cricket.
Former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently batted for Rinku Singh and said that he can succeed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a finisher for Team India. Praising Rinku Singh's talent, Sidhu added that he is calm and can handle pressure in challenging situations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message