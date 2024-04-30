This KKR batter can take MS Dhoni's place: Navjot Singh Sidhu's big prediction

Former Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently batted for Rinku Singh and said that he can succeed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a finisher for Team India. Praising Rinku Singh's talent, Sidhu added that he is calm and can handle pressure in challenging situations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to Star Sports, Sidhu said, “Rinku Singh can take MS Dhoni’s place. He can finish games like the veteran player. Rinku is talented and can hit shots to all parts of the ground. Like Mahi, he is calm and relaxed and takes no pressure despite challenging situations. He is the future of the Indian cricket and he will play a role of a finisher for a long time."

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live Updates Singh is a left-handed power-hitter batter who is currently playing for the Kolkata Knights Riders. Rinku Singh, aged 26, gained widespread attention when he hit five consecutive sixes during Kolkata Knight Riders' thrilling last-over victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023. His name has also been doing rounds for the 15-member Indian squad, which will be held in the USA and West Indies across June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's KKR vs DC match Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also said that it is his personal choice to see Rinku Singh in the T20 World Cup Squad. During an interview on Star Sports, "Such amazing players are playing for the country. I am really looking forward to Rinku, Inshallah being in the World Cup Squad and some other youngsters from other teams also. Some of them deserve it so much, but my personal wish is that Rinku makes it to the team. I will be so happy. That will be the high point for me."

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: LSG vs MI — who will win Lucknow vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more This is not the first time Singh's name has popped up to be included in the T20 World Cup squad. Earlier, former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar too had said that Singh's selection for the upcoming tournament must not be a matter of issue for selectors.

"Because he's not getting many opportunities, I hope selectors won't forget about Rinku Singh. He's a straight walk-in into the Indian team. Every time he has got the opportunity, you've seen how good he can be, in the sense of his consistency and the range that he has. He's somebody who I like, apart from the core of the Indian team, apart from the big names we are thinking about," Firstpost quoted Manjrekar as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A look at Rinku Singh's T20 game so far Born in 1997, Singh made his debut in a T20I for India against Ireland in 2023. Till now, Rinku has played 15 T20Is matches and scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.23. Additionally, he has also played 120 T20 matches and scored 2503 at a strike rate of 148.19.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!