This rule makes it much better for bowlers...’: GTs Siraj ’100 per cent’ enjoying saliva ban revocation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Following his career-best spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj said that he is "100 per cent" enjoying the revocation of ban on usage of saliva on cricket ball and it has made leg-before-dismissal and bowled dismissals much more easier for the bowlers.

Siraj, playing at his home ground in Hyderabad, was at his most damaging as a four-wicket haul from restricted a lacklustre SRH to 152/8 while playing at their home venue on Sunday. He extended his support for revocation of the ban on saliva usage on the ball, made permanent in 2022 due to COVID-19, but now removed for this edition of the IPL.

Speaking after the match, Siraj, who gave away just 17 runs in his four-over spell, said, "I am enjoying. I had a rest, so I was working on my bowling, my fitness and my mentality. My body is fresh, so I am enjoying my bowling. (On if he is enjoying the rule of applying saliva on the ball) 100 per cent. If the ball tails a bit, it is a wicket. When there is no saliva, the ball comes onto the bat easily. This rule makes it much better for the bowlers, with lbw and bowled now a chance (for the bowlers). The wicket is slow. I tried to swing it, but it did not happen. The more you attack the stumps, the better it is. It is a good total, but maybe ten runs more."

Siraj's wicket tally included the dangerous pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top and youngster Aniket Varma, besides Simarjeet Singh. He also completed 100 wickets in the competition.

Now, in 97 matches, Siraj has taken 102 wickets at an average of 28.88 and an economy rate of 8.60, with the best figures registered today.

Siraj has been unplayable in IPL 2025 and it is reflected in his numbers as he has taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75, with the best figures registered today. He is the joint second-highest in IPL 2025.

Coming to the match, SRH was put to bat first after GT won the toss. The top order of Travis Head (8), Abhishek Sharma (18), and Ishan Kishan (17) was poor once again as the side was reduced to 50/3. A 50-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 in 34 balls, with three fours) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and a cameo by skipper Pat Cummins (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) lifted SRH to 152/8 in their 20 overs.