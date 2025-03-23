‘This time 300’: Pat Cummins sends fiery warning ahead of SRH’s season opener against RR

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Cummins has sent shockwaves across the teams as he hinted at his side's ambition to score 300 runs this IPL season.

Cummins was speaking at an SRH event ahead of the IPL 2025 when he smiled, showed three fingers and said 'Three Hundred' to rapturous applause from the franchise's fans.

Advertisement

What did Pat Cummins say ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash? Speaking at the same event, Cummins lauded his team's performance in the last year while also vowing to give a lot of fun memories to the fans.

“I think last year was quite an amazing season. We can play anywhere like last year, where the stadium was packed, the boys put on a show with the bat, and the bowlers hung in there. If we can put in a similar team performance this year, I think it's going to be a lot of fun, and we're going to go a long way in the tournament,” Cummins said at the event.

SRH's Batting Power: A Look at the Lineup Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad boast one of the most feared batting line-ups in IPL 2024 as they broke the record for the highest total in the history of the tournament not once but twice.

Advertisement

In a match against RCB last year, SRH narrowly missed going past the 300-run mark as they posted 287/3 in their 20 overs, the second highest T20I total ever and the highest in IPL history.

While SRH have managed to retain most of that batting power, they have also gone ahead and bought Ishan Kishan in the IPL auction, potentially making the batting line-up even more lethal.

As things stand, SRH's batting line-up consists of one big hitter after another, including Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhinav Manohar.

SRH squad for IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma