Pakistan's batting hero Mohammad Rizwan said his team was confident of achieving a World Cup record chase against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, clinching Tuesday's match by six wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rizwan scored 131 not out and in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique (113) set the platform for chasing a daunting 345-run target with 10 balls to spare. Rizwan said belief was the key.

"We had the belief to chase that down," said Rizwan of Pakistan's chase which beat the previous record of 328 by Ireland against England in Bangalore in 2011. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his knock against Sri Lanka to the victims of the Israel-Palestine war in Gaza.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

Rizwan said Pakistan will play with the same plan against India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our next match is against India and this will give us confidence and we will go with the same plan," said Rizwan of the high-profile clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Also, Israel kept pounding Hamas targets in Gaza, where entire districts lay in rubble Wednesday, as its forces found more victims five days after the Islamist militants' onslaught on its southern towns.

The army said a "staggering 1,200" bodies had been discovered, mostly of unarmed civilians, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed in a withering campaign of air and artillery strikes on the crowded Palestinian enclave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has massed forces, tanks and other heavy armour around Gaza in its retaliatory campaign against what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labelled "an attack whose savagery ... we have not seen since the Holocaust".

US President Joe Biden has pledged to send more munitions and military hardware to its close ally Israel and expressed revulsion at the "sheer evil" of the slaughter of civilians in the unprecedented Hamas assault launched Saturday.

Fears have mounted of a worsening humanitarian crisis in war-torn Gaza, where Israel had levelled over 1,000 buildings and imposed a total siege, cutting off water, food and power for 2.3 million people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

