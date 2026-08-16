‘This win will definitely be on top’ - Mohammad Ashraful on Bangladesh's historic Test victory in Australia | Exclusive

Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Australia on Australian soil on Sunday has to be on top of the country's cricketing history, said former captain Mohammed Ashraful. Touring Australia for the first time after 23 years, Bangladesh floored world no.1 Australia in all departments throughout the game to go 1-0 up in the two match series.

Batting first, Australia first stumbled in front of Hasan Mahmud's six-wicket haul to be all out for paltry 198 in the first innings, In reply, Bangladesh rode on Tanzid Hasan Tamim's 101, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 65 to reach 426 in 138 overs.

In reply, Mahmud and Miraz combined for eight wickets to bundle out Australia for 284, thus putting Bangladesh on the brink of a historic win. Mominul Haque hit the winning runs off Beau Webster to cap off a memorable win with nine wickets and a day to spare.

“It's a huge achievement. Looks like am luck for Bangladesh against Australia,” Ashraful told Livemint from Darwin in an exclusive telephonic conversation. Ashraful was a part of the Bangladesh side that toured Australia in 2003 for an ODI and Test series. Bangladesh lost all the games during that tour, but the knowledge gained proved valuable 23 years later.

According to Ashraful, the experience from 2003 proved to be crucial for the current Bangladesh team. Not only Bangladesh dominated a mammoth 140 overs against a full strength Australian pace bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, but also played them with ease.

“Our experience in Australia from 2003 proved to be crucial as that became a huge part of the dressing room discussion when we arrived this time. We thank the almighty for what the entire world saw today about Bangladesh,” said Ashraful, who is currently the batting coach of Bangladesh.

“Another aspect for Bangladesh's win was our preparations. We landed in Australia 12 days before. Our preparation was on point. Each and every player prepared well. If you notice, we have been playing a good brand of cricket for the past seven to eight months,” added the former right-hander.

Bangladesh's rich form in Tests There has been a huge improvement in Bangladesh cricket in the recent few years. Since November2025, Bangladesh have enjoyed a great run in the longest format competing identical 2-0 whitewashes each against Ireland and Pakistan at home. Although Bangladesh lost to Zimbabwe in Harare, but bounced back with the win over Australia.

Prior to that, Bangladesh's biggest Test win victory would be their victory against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2022. The Kiwis were then the world champions in the longest form. “Hundred percent, especially in Test cricket (on whether win over Australia would rank the best),” he added.

View full Image View full Image Bangladesh fans cheer their team on to victory over Australia at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin. ( AFP )

“If you count Bangladesh's 2005 ODI win over Australia, that was the best in the 50-over format. In Bangladesh's 26-year Test history, this win will definitely be on top, 100%. To win every session in this Test match, to make Australia field on all the days of this Test match, speaks volumes of Bangladesh's domination,” added the former cricketer.

“Definitely, before this victory, our win over New Zealand in 2022 was on top of the list, but I have to put this on top of everything,” said Ashraful, who joined the national team as batting coach in November 2025.

Bangladesh dent Australian lead The win also dented Australian lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings despite remaining on top of the ladder. After this loss, Australia's PCT went down from 87.50 to 77.77. On the other hand, Bangladesh remained fourth, with their PCT surging from 58.33 to 66.67.