comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 12:44:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.05 -2.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.35 -0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.95 -1.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.65 0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611 0.36%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tickets at 56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow
Back

Tickets at ₹56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow

 1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Users question the authenticity of BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the World Cup, while Viagogo is selling tickets at sky-high prices.

FILE PHOTO: A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo (REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo (REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo)

Tickets for India vs Pakistan match at World Cup 2023 are selling at as high as 56 lakh in the secondary market. While social media users have been making such claims for some time now, when we checked it ourselves, we found some of the tickets being sold on Viagogo for a whopping 57,62,676.

Tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad are selling at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57 lakh
View Full Image
Tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad are selling at 57 lakh (Screengrab from Viagogo)

There are many other tickets available in the range between 18 and 22 lakh.

Tickets on Viagogo are selling for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18-22 lakh for India vs Pakistan match
View Full Image
Tickets on Viagogo are selling for 18-22 lakh for India vs Pakistan match (Screengrab from Viagogo)

We also found one ticket from the South Premium West 2 block at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had been sold for over 19 lakh. Viagogo claims to be the “world’s largest source of live entertainment tickets".

Tickets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19 lakh were sold out for India vs Pakistan match
View Full Image
Tickets worth 19 lakh were sold out for India vs Pakistan match (Screengrab from Viagogo)

Meanwhile, users have started questioning the authenticity of BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the upcoming World Cup. They have called the huge prices as “ridiculous".

“Viagogo, a ticket-selling website, is selling tickets at huge prices. This raises questions about how this is feasible when all tickets are officially sold through BookMyShow, the authorized ticketing partner," wrote one of the users on X.

India World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Live Updates

“@bookmyshow must share some official data citing how many tickets out of 1,32,000 were actually put up on sale and how many they have sold on both dates. And same data for all matches MUST be shared OFFICIALLY," wrote another.

“Black market is now hot…see the prices for Ind vs Pak match it starts from 1.5lac and i have seen ticket of 15lac as well with Long On view …this is ridiculous," came from another social media user.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma’s last as captain: Sourav Ganguly drops bomb

The demand is massive for other India matches at the World Cup 2023 as well. On the ticketing website, tickets for India vs Australia match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai are selling at as high as 2.85 lakh. Tickets for India vs England match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow are selling at 2.35 lakh. Tickets for India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata are selling at 2.35 lakh as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App