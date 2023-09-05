Tickets at ₹56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Users question the authenticity of BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the World Cup, while Viagogo is selling tickets at sky-high prices.
Tickets for India vs Pakistan match at World Cup 2023 are selling at as high as ₹56 lakh in the secondary market. While social media users have been making such claims for some time now, when we checked it ourselves, we found some of the tickets being sold on Viagogo for a whopping ₹57,62,676.