Users question the authenticity of BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the World Cup, while Viagogo is selling tickets at sky-high prices.

Tickets for India vs Pakistan match at World Cup 2023 are selling at as high as ₹56 lakh in the secondary market. While social media users have been making such claims for some time now, when we checked it ourselves, we found some of the tickets being sold on Viagogo for a whopping ₹57,62,676.

Tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad are selling at ₹ 57 lakh

There are many other tickets available in the range between ₹18 and ₹22 lakh.

Tickets on Viagogo are selling for ₹ 18-22 lakh for India vs Pakistan match

We also found one ticket from the South Premium West 2 block at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had been sold for over ₹19 lakh. Viagogo claims to be the "world's largest source of live entertainment tickets".

Tickets worth ₹ 19 lakh were sold out for India vs Pakistan match

Meanwhile, users have started questioning the authenticity of BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the upcoming World Cup. They have called the huge prices as “ridiculous".

“Viagogo, a ticket-selling website, is selling tickets at huge prices. This raises questions about how this is feasible when all tickets are officially sold through BookMyShow, the authorized ticketing partner," wrote one of the users on X.

"@bookmyshow must share some official data citing how many tickets out of 1,32,000 were actually put up on sale and how many they have sold on both dates. And same data for all matches MUST be shared OFFICIALLY," wrote another.

“Black market is now hot…see the prices for Ind vs Pak match it starts from 1.5lac and i have seen ticket of 15lac as well with Long On view …this is ridiculous," came from another social media user.