The knockout phase of the ICC World Cup 2023 will start on November 15. Meanwhile, the BCCI has made tickets available for the semi-finals and the final.

How to get World Cup tickets for semi-finals and final? Tickets for the key matches – the first semi-final on November 15, the second semi-final on November 16, and the crucial final on November 19 will be available for purchase starting on November 9 at 8 PM.

Fans can buy them on the official ticketing site at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. This is the final opportunity for fans eager to soak in the excitement of the World Cup live and see the new champion crowned.

Who'll play in the semi-finals? India, South Africa and Australia are the teams that have qualified for the semi-finals. The first semi-final, which will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, will involve India. The Men in Blue are in the top position on the points table. There is no other team that can overtake them.

Rohit Sharma will lead his team to play the 4th team on the points table. At this moment, three teams are in contention to finish in the 4th position: New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The second semi-final will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be played between South Africa and Australia.

New Zealand's next match New Zealand are set to face Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on November 9. The Kiwis are eyeing a place in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals while the Lankan Lions are targeting a position among the top eight in this cricket tournament. Securing a spot would also ensure their participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan.

Afghanistan will play against South Africa on November 10. The result of the game won't matter much to the Proteas, who'll remain in the 2nd or the 3rd position, no matter what happens at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan will take on England on November 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England will look to beat the Men in Green to finish the tournament in a higher position on the points table. Babar Azam's boys must win the match to fancy a chance in the semi-finals.

