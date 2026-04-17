Tickner starts late Bangladesh collapse for New Zealand to win first ODI

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — New Zealand's fast bowlers were clinical in high humidity in a 26-run victory against Bangladesh in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Friday.

Nathan Smith undermined Bangladesh's chase early then Blair Tickner triggered a collapse as Bangladesh was bowled out for 221 in 48.3 overs.

Bangladesh was on track at 194-5 in the 44th over when Tickner took four wickets for five runs, starting with getting captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz to nick behind on 6.

New Zealand chose to bat first and posted a challenging 247-8 on a slow pitch, riding a patient 68 from opener Henry Nicholls and a brisk 59 from Dean Foxcroft, who was the player of the match.

“We thought 240 (247) is pretty chaseable so we had to bowl well,” Foxcroft said. “It's not an easy place to come here and win games. It was extremely hot and we're not used to it. It's winter in New Zealand now.”

Nicholls added 73 runs with Will Young (30), defying a superb spell by pacer Shoriful Islam.

Shoriful, who was playing his first ODI since December 2024 after replacing the injured Mustafizur Rahman, claimed 2-27 in 10 overs.

New Zealand's pace attack then unsettled the Bangladesh batters.

Smith produced the initial blow, dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto in consecutive deliveries. Tickner ended with 4-40, claiming all four wickets in his last four overs. Smith wrapped up the Bangladesh innings with the wicket of Towhid Hridoy for 55 to finish with 3-45.

Bangladesh regrouped from 21-2 through Saif Hassan and Litton Das, whose combined 93 for the third wicket kept the side firmly on course.

“The wicket was a bit challenging from the beginning but once a batter got set it became easier,” Hassan said. “It was tougher for new batters. If I could have stayed longer, things might have been easier for the team.”

Will O’Rourke broke through by dismissing Saif, who made a team-best 57 after surviving on 1. Foxcroft bowled Litton for 46 but Hridoy and Afif Hossain resisted.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox broke the partnership by sending back Afif for 27, leaving Hridoy to dig deep.

Tickner, who was bit erratic in his first spell, came back strong to clean up the tail.

The second ODI is on Monday.