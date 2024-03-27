‘Tiger zinda hai’: MS Dhoni’s catch sets Chepauk on fire; netizens react to ‘Vintage Thala’ in CSK vs GT IPL 2024
CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's acrobatic catch impressed cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, while netizens marvelled at his fielding skills, showing age is just a number
CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni fans waited, waited, and waited for their idol to come to bat. They cheered after every Chennai Superkings (CSK) wicket fell, prompting the uninitiated to wonder why CSK fans celebrated their own batters' dismissals. The reason? Their eagerness to see Mahi bat. However, they were left disappointed as Dhoni never got to bat.