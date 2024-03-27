CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's acrobatic catch impressed cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, while netizens marvelled at his fielding skills, showing age is just a number

CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni fans waited, waited, and waited for their idol to come to bat. They cheered after every Chennai Superkings (CSK) wicket fell, prompting the uninitiated to wonder why CSK fans celebrated their own batters' dismissals. The reason? Their eagerness to see Mahi bat. However, they were left disappointed as Dhoni never got to bat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Chennai Superkings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) The defending champions, now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, promoted younger players, like Sameer Rizvi, who batted ahead of Dhoni and hit two 6s to take his team forward. While the spectators at Chepauk missed the opportunity to see Dhoni bat, the “best moment" for the match for Dhoni fans came later when Gujarat Titans (GT) were batting.

In a breathtaking moment during the IPL match, Dhoni took a stunning catch while stretching to his right to dismiss Vijay Shankar off Daryl Mitchell. The stadium erupted in joy, and the crowd reached deafening levels thanks to MSD’s acrobatic diving effort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commentators on JioCinema got overwhelmed. CSK veteran Suresh Raina, one of the commentators, said, "Tiger zinda hai (The tiger is alive!). Another said Dhoni, despite being 42, fielded like a 24-year-old.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: SRH vs MI; who’ll win Hyderabad vs Mumbai match? The commentator added that it was not easy for someone who does not play competitive cricket throughout the year and saves himself for only one major tournament.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was also overwhelmed by Dhoni’s acrobatic catch. He exclaimed in joy, “The man!" Mohammed Kaif later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Supreme physical fitness.. picture abhi baki hai mere dost." Irfan Pathan posted, “Udta Dhoni…. What a catch." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Netizens reacted with joy and excitement as the first moment of pride came in yesterday’s match for Dhoni fans. “Age is just a number," posted one.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami blames Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians’ defeat “Thala MS Dhoni setting standards high," wrote another. “He is 42," reminded another. “Vintage Thala," wrote another.

