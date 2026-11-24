Former India batting coach and cricketer Sanjay Bangar has criticised Tilak Varma's slow batting in India A's loss to Pakistan A in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha. Chasing a target of 314, India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, despite Tilak's 100 off 149 deliveries.
Abhishek Sharma's explosive 70 off 42 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed's 56 off 49 deliveries were the other notable contributions, but Pakistan A's bowlers struck at regular intervals to secure the victory. At a time when Abhishek Sharma was batting 42 off 26 balls, Tilak had scored just three runs in the same number of deliveries.
Analysing Tilak's innings, Bangar explained that the left-hander's measured approach affected the rest of the batting order. “Tilak Varma made 3 runs off the first 25 balls he faced, then in the next 25 balls he scored 12-13 runs. So after playing 50 balls, if you reach 18-21, what is the effect on the batter at the other end?” Bangar told Sony Sports Network after the game.
"Tilak looked assured that he would make it up at the end, but what effect does that have on the other batter? Will he take risks, or will he be forced to take risks? That creates a wicket-taking opportunity,” added the former Indian cricketer, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for the national team.
Against Pakistan A, the Indian top order collapsed early in the chase with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Badoni falling cheaply. Kumar Kushagra, Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge managed single digits as India A had slipped to 129/5, leaving them in a precarious position.
Although the pair of Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, it wasn't enough for India A in the chase.
Meanwhile, India A are in a do-or-die situation against the UAE on Tuesday. Unlike against Pakistan A, the Indian bowlers dished out a much-improved bowling show against the UAE, restricting the opposition to 249/8 in 50 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia top-scored for the UAE with 130 runs.
Captain Basil Hameed scored 36 not out towards the end as the UAE managed to come close to the 250-run mark. For India, Arshad Khan, who came in place of Prince Yadav, took 4/43 in 10 overs, while Shedge, Harshit Rana, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz all took a wicket apiece.
India need 250 runs to win the game and book a spot in the semifinals.