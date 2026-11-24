Former India batting coach and cricketer Sanjay Bangar has criticised Tilak Varma's slow batting in India A's loss to Pakistan A in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha. Chasing a target of 314, India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, despite Tilak's 100 off 149 deliveries.

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Abhishek Sharma's explosive 70 off 42 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed's 56 off 49 deliveries were the other notable contributions, but Pakistan A's bowlers struck at regular intervals to secure the victory. At a time when Abhishek Sharma was batting 42 off 26 balls, Tilak had scored just three runs in the same number of deliveries.

Analysing Tilak's innings, Bangar explained that the left-hander's measured approach affected the rest of the batting order. “Tilak Varma made 3 runs off the first 25 balls he faced, then in the next 25 balls he scored 12-13 runs. So after playing 50 balls, if you reach 18-21, what is the effect on the batter at the other end?” Bangar told Sony Sports Network after the game.

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"Tilak looked assured that he would make it up at the end, but what effect does that have on the other batter? Will he take risks, or will he be forced to take risks? That creates a wicket-taking opportunity,” added the former Indian cricketer, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for the national team.

Against Pakistan A, the Indian top order collapsed early in the chase with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Badoni falling cheaply. Kumar Kushagra, Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge managed single digits as India A had slipped to 129/5, leaving them in a precarious position.

Although the pair of Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, it wasn't enough for India A in the chase.

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Do-or-die against UAE Meanwhile, India A are in a do-or-die situation against the UAE on Tuesday. Unlike against Pakistan A, the Indian bowlers dished out a much-improved bowling show against the UAE, restricting the opposition to 249/8 in 50 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia top-scored for the UAE with 130 runs.

Captain Basil Hameed scored 36 not out towards the end as the UAE managed to come close to the 250-run mark. For India, Arshad Khan, who came in place of Prince Yadav, took 4/43 in 10 overs, while Shedge, Harshit Rana, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz all took a wicket apiece.

Also Read | Who is Yash Thakur? Vidarbha pacer replaces Harshit Rana in India squad

India need 250 runs to win the game and book a spot in the semifinals.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in