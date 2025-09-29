Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav greeted by roaring crowd in grand homecoming after Asia Cup triumph | VIDEO

India's Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav were met with a grand welcome by Indian fans on their return home. The left-handed batter was instrumental in helping the Men in Blue clinch the Asia Cup final against archrivals Pakistan just a day earlier.

​Tilak Varma's heroic welcome: ​News agency PTI found Varma surrounded by a large crowd of fans outside the Hyderabad airport. The batter was seen standing through the sunroof of his car and greeting the fans.

​Suryakumar Yadav's heroic welcome: ​Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also met with similar fervour on his arrival at the Mumbai Airport. The Indian captain is seen walking, surrounded by security and the public cheering him on.

​India thrash Pakistan, end rivalry debate: ​In a closely contested game in Dubai on Sunday, India secured a five-wicket win with a crucial 69-run knock (off 53 balls) by Tilak Varma. After winning the toss and deciding to field first in Dubai, things didn't exactly go India's way as the Pakistani openers took the attack to the Indian bowlers and looked in complete control around the 10-11 over mark.

​Spinner Varun Chakravarthy brought India back into the game with his crucial two wickets of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. Kuldeep Yadav then completely demolished the Pakistan middle order as he took four wickets in the space of eight balls.

​Eventually, Pakistan were bowled out in the last over of the match with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Nawaz.

​However, things weren't exactly smooth sailing for the Indian side, as the Men in Blue lost three quick wickets inside the first four overs with just 20 runs on the board. From there on, Tilak stitched a partnership, first with Sanju Samson and then with Shivam Dube, to take the Indian team to victory in the Asia Cup.