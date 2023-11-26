Tilak Varma learning death over batting from Rinku Singh, says 'I also want to…'
Rinku Singh's death-over batting abilities have impressed in the T20 format for India, earning him praise from fans, pundits, and teammates like Tilak Varma. Varma is learning from Singh how to finish games for the country, hoping to do the same in upcoming matches.
It wasn't long ago that the Men in Blue were heartbroken in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad when the Aussies beat them by 6 wickets. However, it seems that the cricketing fraternity has found a new fascination with the death-over batting of left-handed batsman Rinku Singh.