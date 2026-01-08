Tilak Varma's injury puts Team India in a fix before T20 World Cup 2026; Who are Suryakumar Yadav's options at no.3?

The Indian team management is in a fix after batter Tilak Varma underwent a groin surgery which might require him take three to four weeks to get back on the field. A crucial figure in the Indian top-order, Tilak is all set to miss the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand at home, which starts on January 21.

Not just the series against the Kiwis, his groin surgery has also put Tilak in doubt for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting in a month's time at home, at least for a first couple of matches. According to a PTI report, Tilak was rushed to the hospital in Rajkot after he complained of acute pain.

Tilak is a part of the Hyderabad team, competing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was diagnosed with Testicular Torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery, said the report.

"We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the same. Tilak Underwent successful surgery and is doing well now. We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected time-frame for his return to play post discussion with the medical panel," a BCCI official was quoted as saying to the news agency.

Ishan Kishan a replacement for Tilak Varma? With Sanju Samson possible opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma, someone like Ishan Kishan can be a like-for-like replacement. The Jharkhand batter has been recalled to the Indian side for the T20Is against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup, after his stellar batting during his team's triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

In 10 matches, Kishan accumulated 517 runs at a strike rate of 197.33, including two hundred-plus scores. Already a owner of an ODI double hundred, Kishan's ability to score at a quick pace and hold on the innings in the middle would give India the edge over others.

ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is an option too, but it is certain that the Indian management would wait for Tilak's medical report. In case India have to include Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain needs to be included in the T20I series against the Kiwis as the right-hander was out of action since October last year due to a spleen injury.

Tilak Varma's loss, Suryakumar Yadav's gain? Ever since taking over the leadership duties of the Indian T20I side, Suryakumar Yadav's bat has dried up despite the success of the national team. Although the Indian captain admitted he is working to bring back his form, Suryakumar's lean patch could become a point to ponder if it stays like this against New Zealand in the five-match series.