Tilak Verma has impressed the cricket fraternity every time he walked on the field whether during Indian Premier League (IPL) or the India vs West Indies T20 series. When the whole batting order was collapsing against the fierce WI bowlers, Tilak Verma stood his ground and played exceptionally well in all three T20s so far. His performance started murmurs within the team with people like Ravichandran Ashwin even calling for his inclusion in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad.

It is highly unlikely, that Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will choose young Tilak Verma, but the way Team India is playing in a World Cup year displays the extreme need to take some out-of-the-box steps. West Indies did not even qualify for the World Cup and we struggled against them so badly during the ODI and T20 matches.

What Rohit Sharma said on World Cup squad

Skipper Rohit Sharma has all the good things to say about Tilak Verma and as he also leads Mumbai Indians, he has seen Tilak Verma's approach to batting. Rohit Sharma said that Tilak Verma is aware of a lot of things about his batting and knows where and when to hit. The skipper said that there is no doubt that Tilak Verma is talented and he has shown that in the matches he played for India.

"He looks very promising. I have seen him for two years now, he has got hunger, and that is the most important thing," Rohit said. “In him, I can see, for the age that he is of, he is quite mature. He knows his batting so well. When I speak with him I understand that the boy knows his batting – where he has to hit, what he has to do in that period."

"That is all that I will say about him, I do not know about the World Cup and all, but the guy is talented and he showed it in these few games that he has played for India," he added.