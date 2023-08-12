Tilak Verma to play ODI World Cup 2023? Rohit Sharma breaks silence amid calls for his inclusion in squad1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Tilak Verma's performance started murmurs within the team with people like Ravichandran Ashwin even calling for his inclusion in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad
Tilak Verma has impressed the cricket fraternity every time he walked on the field whether during Indian Premier League (IPL) or the India vs West Indies T20 series. When the whole batting order was collapsing against the fierce WI bowlers, Tilak Verma stood his ground and played exceptionally well in all three T20s so far. His performance started murmurs within the team with people like Ravichandran Ashwin even calling for his inclusion in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad.