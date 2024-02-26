Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan granted Australian citizenship, known for his innovative 'scoop shot' and remarkable versatility in his cricket career.

Australian MP Jason Wood confirmed via a social media post that former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan has been granted Australian citizenship.

Dilshan, an all-rounder, is known for his unconventional approach to batting and is famous for introducing the innovative ‘scoop shot’. Making his debut in 1999 against Zimbabwe, he is also famous for his remarkable versatility during his cricket career.

In a post on Instagram, Jason Wood wrote, “Today's citizenship ceremony was made even more special with the attendance of Tillakaratne Dilshan, a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain of the Sri Lanka national cricket team."

Wood noted that Dilshan is regarded as the best Sri Lankan player in run-chases in ODI history, adding, “He also holds the record for being the top run scorer in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup with 500 runs and scored a century against England in the semi-final. Additionally, he was part of the Sri Lankan team that won the 2014 ICC World Twenty20," he said.

“As a new Aussie and local resident, we hope he decides to join a local team and continue to share his talents with the community," he said.

“It was great to hear that his daughter Resandi is following in her father’s footsteps," he further added.

Dilshan's test career, spanning 87 matches, saw him amass 5492 runs, with a top score of 193. Additionally, in 80 T20I matches, he scored 1889 runs, which included one century and 13 half-centuries. Dilshan's adaptability and distinctive style left a lasting impact on the game.

