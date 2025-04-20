Tim David breaks silence on RCB’s IPL 2025 struggle at Chinnaswamy stadium; ‘we have been pretty unsure of conditions’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has been mixed bag. They won four games while losing three and are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. But what caught everyone's eye was their losses at home.

Out of their seven games in IPL 2025 so far, RCB have played three games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, losing all three against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Notably, all of RCB's loses at home came while batting first.

While captain Rajat Patidar played safe during the coin toss against Punjab Kings on Sunday when asked about RCB's loses at home, Australian all-rounder Tim David spoke his heart out.

During a mid-match interview with the broadcaster, David was asked the reason for RCB's surrenders at home, stating they haven't been able to read the conditions in any of the games.

“The home games to be honest, we have been pretty unsure of conditions where we have played three games and lost all. Probably sometimes we over-attacked on those pitches which weren't that true at home,” David told on air.

“People told that Bengaluru being a flat pitch, but hasn't been that flat this season so far,” added the hard-hitting all-rounder. With four wins in seven games, RCB stand fifth in the points table.

A win against Shreyas Iyer-led side in Mullanpur would keep them at the same spot and join the likes of Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on 10 points.

PBKS vs RCB toss update & Playing XIs Against Punjab Kings, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Romario Shepherd is the only change for RCB in place of Liam Livingstone.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

