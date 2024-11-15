Tim Southee to retire from Test cricket but may come back if New Zealand...

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has announced that he will retire from Test cricket after representing the country for 18 years in the longest format of the game. The right-handed pacer will play his last match during the upcoming home Test series against England, suggesting that the end of his career could come at his home ground, Seddon Park, in Hamilton.

The 35-year-old pacer will later decide whether he will make himself available for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and the World Test Championship final, should New Zealand qualify

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up… To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.” Southee was quoted by ICC as saying

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap." the pacer added

Meanwhile, seasoned Kiwi batter Kane Williamson has made a comeback for the New Zealand Test after recovering a groin injury he picked up during the Sri Lanka series in September. However, despite Williamson's return, Tom Latham will continue to be the skipper for the Test side.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi who impressed during the New Zealand whitewash of India could not find a place for the upcoming series.