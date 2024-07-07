'Time for new players': Ravi Bishnoi rubbishes Rohit-Virat comparisons after loss against Zimbabwe
Team India led by Shubman Gill faced a setback against Zimbabwe, losing by 13 runs. Comparisons between young and senior players emerged, with Ravi Bishnoi emphasizing the need for new talent. Bishnoi praised Gill's captaincy and urged the team to approach the next match with a fresh mindset.
A young India team led by skipper Shubman Gill suffered a major setback against Zimbabwe on Saturday as the Sikandar Raza-led side defeated them by 13 runs. Against a backdrop of the retirement of many senior cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the defeat has left a sour taste in the mouths of Indian cricket fans who were overjoyed by the T20 World Cup victory earlier this month.