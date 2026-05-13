'To win 5 games on trot speaks volumes about consistency GT has shown': Sundar after big win over SRH

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat Titans surged to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with a dominant 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking on Star Sports 'Amul Cricket Live', Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar reflected on the team's consistency, his partnership with Sai Sudharsan, and GT's title ambitions moving forward as the race to the playoffs heats up.

Talking about GT's fifth consecutive victory of the season, Sundar said, "It means a lot. This season has been extremely competitive, with every team coming hard at us. To win five games on the trot speaks volumes about the consistency we've shown as a unit. At the same time, sticking to what has worked for us is also a challenge. You can sometimes lose rhythm by trying to do too many things, but I think we've done well to avoid that. A lot of credit has to go to the team for maintaining that clarity and consistency."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What makes Gujarat Titans' consistency so significant this IPL season? ⌵ Gujarat Titans' consistency is significant because they have achieved five consecutive wins in a highly competitive season. This speaks volumes about their unit's ability to stick to their game plan and avoid losing rhythm by trying too many things. 2 How did Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar's partnership contribute to GT's score? ⌵ Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar built a crucial 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their communication and balance in batting, with Sundar adapting to the wicket and Sudharsan finding boundaries, helped the partnership settle and contribute to GT's total of 168/5. 3 Why was Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj's powerplay bowling crucial for GT against SRH? ⌵ Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj's powerplay bowling was crucial as it dismantled SRH's top order, reducing them to 32/4. Their disciplined and aggressive approach, described as 'test match bowling,' put immense pressure on SRH's explosive lineup. 4 How did GT's bowling unit perform to defend their total against SRH? ⌵ GT's bowling unit, led by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay, effectively defended their total. Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna continued the pressure, bowling out SRH for just 86 runs, securing an 82-run victory. 5 What is SRH coach Daniel Vettori's assessment of Gujarat Titans? ⌵ SRH coach Daniel Vettori described Gujarat Titans as a 'formidable team' that outplayed them with brilliant bowling. He noted their ability to adapt, their strong bowling lineup with multiple seamers and a spinner, and their effectiveness in playing the conditions well.

The 26-year-old all-rounder made 50 runs off 33 balls with the help of seven fours and a six, which helped GT post 168/5 on the board after putting to bat first in Ahmedabad. He was involved in a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket with opener Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44 balls).

On his partnership with Sudharsan, he said, "It's always enjoyable batting with Sai because we constantly communicate in the middle. It was important for me to understand both the situation and the nature of the wicket, especially since it was doing a bit more than usual. Early on, I wasn't finding boundaries, while Sai was able to get them without taking many risks. That balance really helped both of us and allowed the partnership to settle in nicely."

While defending the 168-run total, GT's Mohammed Siraj (1/11 in three overs) started strong by removing Travis Head for a duck. Kagiso Rabada (3/28 in four overs) dismantled the top-order consisting of Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11) and Smaran Ravichandran (9), reducing SRH to 32/4 in 5.5 overs.

Later, it was Jason Holder (3/20 in four overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23 in three overs) who skittled out SRH for just 86 runs, with SRH skipper Cummins (19) being the top scorer. Rabada was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational powerplay spell.

On GT's overall approach and focus going forward, Sundar said, "It's extremely important for us to stay present and understand what has worked well for us so far. We've been playing some really good cricket, but there's still a long way to go in the tournament. Hopefully, we can continue this momentum and eventually go on to win the championship."