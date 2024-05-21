Today's IPL Match: KKR vs SRH Playoff - who’ll win Kolkata vs Hyderabad clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Today's IPL 2024 Match: KKR vs SRH Playoff, Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Playoff opener at Narendra Modi stadium. KKR led points table, missing opener Phil Salt. SRH won last match. KKR has edge in head-to-head and playoffs against SRH.
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the IPL 2024 play-off stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of today's clash will earn a ticket to the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk, while the loser will get a chance to redeem themselves in Qualifier 2 on May 24.