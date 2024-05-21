Today's IPL 2024 Match: KKR vs SRH Playoff, Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Playoff opener at Narendra Modi stadium. KKR led points table, missing opener Phil Salt. SRH won last match. KKR has edge in head-to-head and playoffs against SRH.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the IPL 2024 play-off stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of today's clash will earn a ticket to the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk, while the loser will get a chance to redeem themselves in Qualifier 2 on May 24.

Also Read: KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates, Play-off IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders topped the IPL points table at the end of the league phase with 9 wins from their 14 matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise had 20 points to their name with an impressive net run rate of +1.428.

However, KKR will be without the services of opener Phil Salt, who has flown back to England to prepare for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan. The Kolkata franchise will also be battling rust, having not played a match in the last 10 days or so.

SRH, on the other hand, will go into the playoffs on the back of a thumping 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their last encounter. The Pat Cummins led franchise have won 8 of their 14 league matches and sit 2nd on the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.414.

KKR vs SRH head-to-head records: In the 26 matches these two teams have played so far in the IPL, KKR have won 16 of these encounters while SRH have won 9 and one match has been drawn. KKR also have the edge in the play-offs, with the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise having won 2 of the 3 matches against SRH so far.

KKR vs SRH fantasy team Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sunil Narine (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan

KKR vs SRH pitch report: For the current IPL season, the curators at the Narendra Modi Stadium have mostly opted to prepare the black soil pitches. The Ahmedabad pitch maybe be a dual paced surface which provides some help to spinners.

Given that 4 of the 7 matches played at this venue have been won by the team batting second, the captain who wins the toss is likely to opt to field first.

Who will win KKR vs SRH playoff clash? According to Google's win predictor, both teams have almost equal chances of winning the Qualifier 1 clash. However, SRH are slightly ahead of KKR at this stage with a 51% chance of winning the clash.

We believe that KKR will continue their dominant run this year by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad and making it to the IPL 2024 final.

