Today's IPL Match: RR vs RCB - who'll win Rajasthan vs Bengaluru eliminator on May 22? Fantasy team, pitch report, more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Today’s IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a do-or-die IPL eliminator on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL match will start at 7:30 pm.

The winner of the match will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 on May 24. The losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

RR vs RCB head-to-head records

Rajasthan and Bengaluru have played 31 IPL matches against each other so far. RR have won 13, while RCB have won 15. Three matches did not produce any results. Rajasthan’s highest total against Bengaluru so far is 217, and RCB’s highest total against RR is 200.

This season, these two teams have clashed only once. Rajasthan won the match by six wickets, while Jos Buttler’s 58-ball 100 helped RR reach the target of 184 in 19.1 overs.

RR vs RCB fantasy team

Sanju Samson (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Yash Dayal, Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green.

RR vs RCB pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, offering large boundaries. The pitch generally favours batters. However, the surface does provide a bit of help for pacers, especially with the new ball. Spinners might also find a hint of turn. As the match progresses, batting tends to become easier.

The last match played at this venue was between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In Qualifier 1, SRH were 159 all out in 19.3 overs. Kolkata reached the target in 13.4 overs and won by eight wickets. KKR’s Mitchell Starc won the Player of the Match for his 3/34 in four overs.

RR vs RCB weather

The temperature will be between 38-43 C in Ahmedabad during the match. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather. 

The humidity will be around 17% when the match starts, rising to 26% as the match progresses. There is a no chance of rain.

RR vs RCB prediction

According to Google’s win probability, Virat Kohli and his boys have a 55% chance of beating Sanju Samson’s team in the eliminator.

Sanju Samson's Royals will face a stern test of character as they face a resurgent Bengaluru who have sensationally fought their way from the brink of elimination. 

We, however, believe RR will beat RCB and play SRH in Qualifier 2 on May 24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 22 May 2024, 11:19 AM IST
