Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Today's IPL Match: SRH vs RR - who’ll win Hyderabad vs Rajasthan playoff on May 24? Fantasy team, pitch report, more

Today's IPL Match: SRH vs RR - who’ll win Hyderabad vs Rajasthan playoff on May 24? Fantasy team, pitch report, more

Livemint

Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Winner advances to final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad's player Travis Head bats during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI05_23_2024_000315B)

Today's IPL Match: SRH vs RR, Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderbad for the Qualifier 2 encounter of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk. The winner between these two teams will get a straight ticket to this year's final against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue.

Journey so far:

Rajasthan Royals delivered some exceptional performances in the first half of IPL but they lost some steam in the later stages of the tournament, losing 4 out their last 5 matches while the last game was washed off due to rain. However, the RR XI looked back in form for the eliminator clash against RCB on Wednesday where they handed a comfortable defeat to the Faf Du Plessis led franchise to secure a qualifier berth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a bit of an inconsistent start to IPL 2024, but the Pat Cummins-led franchise managed to make a comeback in the tournament by winning 6 out of their last 7 matches, ending the season with 17 points to their name and a net run rate of +0.414. SRH had suffered a thumping 8 wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and would be aiming to get back to winning ways in the second qualifier.

SRH vs RR fantasy team:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nitesh Reddy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR pitch report:

The MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai is known to produce tracks which are supportive to the spinners, which tends to make life difficult for the batsman. In this season, however, the Chennai pitch has delivered varying results, with 200-plus totals scored in some matches while others remain a relatively low-scoring affair.

Who'll win SRH vs RR clash today?

We believe Rajasthan Royals will continue their winning momentum and secure a berth to the IPL 2024 final by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai today.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!