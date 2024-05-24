Today's IPL Match: SRH vs RR, Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderbad for the Qualifier 2 encounter of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk. The winner between these two teams will get a straight ticket to this year's final against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Journey so far: Rajasthan Royals delivered some exceptional performances in the first half of IPL but they lost some steam in the later stages of the tournament, losing 4 out their last 5 matches while the last game was washed off due to rain. However, the RR XI looked back in form for the eliminator clash against RCB on Wednesday where they handed a comfortable defeat to the Faf Du Plessis led franchise to secure a qualifier berth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a bit of an inconsistent start to IPL 2024, but the Pat Cummins-led franchise managed to make a comeback in the tournament by winning 6 out of their last 7 matches, ending the season with 17 points to their name and a net run rate of +0.414. SRH had suffered a thumping 8 wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and would be aiming to get back to winning ways in the second qualifier.

SRH vs RR fantasy team: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nitesh Reddy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR pitch report: The MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai is known to produce tracks which are supportive to the spinners, which tends to make life difficult for the batsman. In this season, however, the Chennai pitch has delivered varying results, with 200-plus totals scored in some matches while others remain a relatively low-scoring affair.

Who'll win SRH vs RR clash today? We believe Rajasthan Royals will continue their winning momentum and secure a berth to the IPL 2024 final by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai today.

