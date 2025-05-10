‘Tom Curran was crying, Daryl Mitchell said he will never return to Pakistan’ - Rishad Hossain recalls PSL terror

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has said he and the star players of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are relieved to have landed in Dubai as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan led to the suspension of the tournament.

The PSL was suspended on Friday, May 9, just a few hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did the same for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2025 for a week.

Hossain and other overseas PSL players were swiftly flown out to the UAE from where they boarded connecting flights to their final destinations.

'Scary & sorrowful' “Alhamdulillah, we have reached Dubai after overcoming a crisis and I am feeling well now. After landing in Dubai when we heard that a missile struck the airport 20 minutes after we took off from the airport. The news was scary as well as sorrowful. I am relieved to be here now.” Hossain, who plays for Lahore Qalandars, was quoted as telling reporters at the Dubai Airport.

His sentiments echoed those of other players who were visibly shaken by the unfolding events, such as fellow Bangladeshi, fast bowler Nahid Rana who plays for Peshawar Zalmi.

“Nahid Rana was very quiet, maybe for the tension, as I understood. I kept telling him not to be tense and hopefully nothing would happen to us. Alhamdulillah we reached Dubai safely,” he said.

'Will never go to Pakistan again' Hossain said other foreign players were very frightened and some, like New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, vowed never to return to Pakistan.

"Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran... all of them were so frightened... Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they all were horrified," he said.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport, but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him," Hossain added.

IPL 2025 venues The BCCI has reportedly short listed Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as the three venues should the Indian government give the green light for IPL 2025 to return in May.

The league is currently suspended for a week and despite optimisim amongst the franchises, there are many challenges that could derail the return of IPL 2025.

The biggest among them would be the playing personnel, especially the foreign cricketers.

Just as the BCCI announced the suspension of the league, many foreign players, if not all by now, started to board the next available flight to their home countries.

Bringing these foreign players back, if IPL 2025 is to be resumed later in May, could be a challenge especially if the league extends beyond the original final date of May 25.

With 16 matches yet to be played in IPL 2025, it remains to be seen whether India's cash rich league will return for completion.