Tom Latham registered a new low after the New Zealand captain was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck for the second time in the ongoing first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington between India and New Zealand. After Bumrah went through the gates of Latham on the third ball of the match on Day 1, the Indian pacer took a delivery less in the second innings.

Following India's mammoth first innings total of 720/9 in reply to New Zealand 368, the hosts face an uphill task to save the Test match with a day in hand. India have gained a massive 352-run lead in the second innings. New Zealand needed Latham to lead from the front.

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Trying to poke a delivery than angles away from him, Latham got a thick outside edge only for Rishabh Pant to take a simple catch behind the stumps. In the process, Latham became the third New Zealand captain to bag a pair in a Test match. In both the innings Latham scored ducks.

Before Latham, Harry Cave (vs West Indies, 1956) and Stephen Fleming (vs Australia, 1997) had achieved the unwanted feat before Latham for New Zealand in Tests. Latham's pair against India was also the eighth time any New Zealand opener bagged two ducks in the same Test.

The left-hander's pair was also the second against India for New Zealand after Tim McIntosh in Ahmedabad in 2010.

Jasprit Bumrah joins elite list Bumrah, who is playing his first game for India after the Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan, has impressed so far in this Test match. After finishing with figures of 4/92 in the first innings, Bumrah set the tone for India with the wicket of Latham in the first over.

In the process, Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a wicket in the first over of the both the innings in a Test. Before Bumrah, S Sreesanth (vs West Indies, 2006) and Zaheer Khan (vs Bangladesh, 2007) had achieved the same for India.

India's record total in Wellington Earlier, India scored the highest innings total in Test matches on Sunday, after declaring at a mammoth 720/9 midway through the fourth afternoon of the first Test in Wellington, after Rishabh Pant's blistering 128.

India lead by 352 with four-and-a-half sessions left for New Zealand to bat to avoid an innings defeat. India's total surpassed the previous record for Tests in New Zealand, the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. It was the 18th highest innings in Test history.

Dhruv Jurel was the last man out, stumped from the bowling of Glenn Phillips for a brisk 78 off 79 balls. Pant was the star of the morning, falling off the last ball before lunch as India reached the break on 629/6.

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