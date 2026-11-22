Tom Latham registered a new low after the New Zealand captain was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck for the second time in the ongoing first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington between India and New Zealand. After Bumrah went through the gates of Latham on the third ball of the match on Day 1, the Indian pacer took a delivery less in the second innings.

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Following India's mammoth first innings total of 720/9 in reply to New Zealand 368, the hosts face an uphill task to save the Test match with a day in hand. India have gained a massive 352-run lead in the second innings. New Zealand needed Latham to lead from the front.

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Trying to poke a delivery than angles away from him, Latham got a thick outside edge only for Rishabh Pant to take a simple catch behind the stumps. In the process, Latham became the third New Zealand captain to bag a pair in a Test match. In both the innings Latham scored ducks.

Before Latham, Harry Cave (vs West Indies, 1956) and Stephen Fleming (vs Australia, 1997) had achieved the unwanted feat before Latham for New Zealand in Tests. Latham's pair against India was also the eighth time any New Zealand opener bagged two ducks in the same Test.

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The left-hander's pair was also the second against India for New Zealand after Tim McIntosh in Ahmedabad in 2010.

Jasprit Bumrah joins elite list Bumrah, who is playing his first game for India after the Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan, has impressed so far in this Test match. After finishing with figures of 4/92 in the first innings, Bumrah set the tone for India with the wicket of Latham in the first over.

In the process, Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a wicket in the first over of the both the innings in a Test. Before Bumrah, S Sreesanth (vs West Indies, 2006) and Zaheer Khan (vs Bangladesh, 2007) had achieved the same for India.

India's record total in Wellington Earlier, India scored the highest innings total in Test matches on Sunday, after declaring at a mammoth 720/9 midway through the fourth afternoon of the first Test in Wellington, after Rishabh Pant's blistering 128.

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India lead by 352 with four-and-a-half sessions left for New Zealand to bat to avoid an innings defeat. India's total surpassed the previous record for Tests in New Zealand, the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. It was the 18th highest innings in Test history.

Dhruv Jurel was the last man out, stumped from the bowling of Glenn Phillips for a brisk 78 off 79 balls. Pant was the star of the morning, falling off the last ball before lunch as India reached the break on 629/6.

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Rishabh followed KL Rahul to become the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in each of the SENA countries. Pant also became the first Asian wicket-keeper to achieve the coveted milestone, helping India take a huge 352-run first innings lead.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in