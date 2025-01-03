Tom Moody lambasts Sam Konstas post altercation with Jasprit Bumrah at Sydney: ‘I hope the dressing room…’

Australia's 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas has yet again sparked controversy during the fifth and final Test on DAY 1 of the ongoing Border Gavaskar trophy, and former Australia cricketer Tom Moddy is certainly not happy with it.

On DAY 1 of the Sydney Test, Usman Khwaja made Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wait as he was about to begin his run-up, to ensure it would be the final over of the day.

If this was not enough, Konstas, who was on the non-striker’s end attempted to catch Bumrah off guard, which followed an exchange of words. Before it could reach a tipping point, the umpires intervened.

With barely renowned batters daring to challenge the Indian magician, the Australian had to pay the price for this altercation and loose Usman Khwaja on the final delivery of the day.

Following this, Bumrah charged up at Konstas and then stared down at him in celebration. Not only Bumrah but India's star batter Virat Kohli sprinted from the slip region in celebration and then charged up at Konstas. Other players, like Prasidh Krishna, were seen laughing at the opener.

Tom Moody lambasts Konstas: Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody not only lambasted Konstas, but even asked senior players like Pat Cummins and Steve Smith to offer him ‘guidance’. “Sam Konstas has much to learn. I hope the dressing room is offering that guidance without suppressing his confidence and youthful enthusiasm,” he wrote, on X.

He pointed out that Khawaja was in control but was distracted by Konstas's act and this led to hid dismissal. “Usman had it all under control, what he didn’t need was the distraction of having to settle his partner down at the non strikers end!”

Earlier in the 4th Test at Melbourne, Konstas was involved in a shoulder bump incident with Kohli and they has an altercation of words. Konstas was even seen mocking Kohli and the Indian fans by imitating the shoulder bump, on the request of Aussie fans.