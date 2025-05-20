Tom Moody says Chennai Super Kings should release R Ashwin; 'That's a lot of money for someone who's not…'

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has stated that Chennai Super Kings need to make tough calls before the next season of the Indian Premier League.

All 10 IPL franchises will take part in a mini auction before IPL 2026 and Moody feels CSK should let go of off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to release some funds.

The veteran spinner as brought back into the franchise after a decade for ₹9.75 crore and his returns in IPL 2025 have been less than satisfactory. The fact that CSK are currently bottom of the table, and have fell short in all departments, has not helped anyone's cause, let alone Ashwin's.

Difficult conversation Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Moody said: "I understand the philosophy behind CSK going for Ashwin because, at the end of the day, they have always gone for proven and mature players and that philosophy has worked for them over the duration of the IPL. But if you need to release funds, the obvious one would be Ashwin.

“He went for close to 10 crores in the auction, and that's a lot of money for someone who’s not guaranteed a place in the XI. So that maybe a hard conversation that the management will have to have with him.”

If CSK still have faith in the off spinner, Moody suggested they could buy him back in the mini auction at a lower price.

Ashwin in IPL 2025 The Chennai-born veteran spinner's return to his home city franchise was celebrated leading up to IPL 2025 but the return of the ‘prodigal son’ has not gone to plan.

The 38-year-old has been ineffective this year, despite playing on spin-friendly surfaces, as he has picked up 5 wickets from 8 matches at an average of 48.40 and an economy rate of 8.96.

Ashwin, who is a designated all-rounder, has been poor with the bat too as he has scored only 20 runs at an average of 6.67 and a strike rate under a run a ball (90.91).

His poor performances have coincided with CSK's worst performance in an IPL season in a long time, with many calling for wholesale changes in preparatinon for IPL 2026.

Will Ashwin be one of the many players who could leave the five time IPL champions after this season?