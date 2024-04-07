Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs KKR; who’ll win Chennai vs Kolkata match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. Kolkata will look to continue their winning run while Chennai will try to avoid their third consecutive loss.