Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. Kolkata will look to continue their winning run while Chennai will try to avoid their third consecutive loss.

CSK have played 4 matches so far and won 2 of those. Chennai, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won their first 2 matches, against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Then, they lost two matches back to back, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Kolkata, on the other hand, have won all three matches they have played so far. With a massive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.518, they are at number 2 on the points table. CSK, despite two losses, are at number 3 with an NRR of +0.517.

CSK vs KKR head-to-head records Chennai and Kolkata have played 29 IPL matches so far. CSK have won 18 of those and KKR 10. One match did not produce any results. Chennai’s highest total against KKR so far is 235, and Kolkata’s highest score against CSK is 202. CSK have won 3 of the last 5 matches between the two.

CSK vs KKR fantasy team Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

CSK vs KKR pitch report The pitch at Chepauk will offer equal opportunities to both batters and bowlers. However, it's usually dry, helping spinners. Later in the game, it slows down, making batting harder in the second innings.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma was surprised by fans’ reactions after World Cup loss On this ground, 60.56% of wickets are claimed by pacers. So far, pacers have taken 516 wickets while spinners have claimed 336. The average first innings score is 164.

CSK vs KKR weather The temperature will be around 31 degrees in Chennai when the match starts. It will remain almost the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain; the humidity will be quite high up to 83%. The air quality will remain poor, as per AccuWeather.

CSK vs KKR prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 53% chance that CSK will beat Kolkata in their fifth match and grab their first points.

We, however, believe Kolkata will continue their winning run, seal their fourth consecutive win and move up to the top of the points table.

