Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23. Having won 4 out of 7 matches, CSK are at number 4 on the points table, though it lost 3 out of its last 5 matches.

Lucknow have also won 4 of their 7 matches and are at number 5 in the points table. LSG have won 3 out of their last 5 matches.

CSK vs LSG head-to-head records

Chennai and Lucknow have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 1 and LSG 2 while 1 match did not produce any results. Chennai’s highest total against LSG is 217. Lucknow’s highest total against CSK is 211.

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 19 this season. Chennai made 176/6 in 20 overs. LSG reached the target in 19 overs and won by 8 wickets. KL Rahul was the Player of the Match for his 82 off 53 balls.

CSK vs LSG fantasy team

KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Quinton de Kock (WK), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK vs LSG pitch report

The Chennai pitch generally favours batters, but spinners should also get enough off it. So, it may not produce high-scoring games all the time.

Chennai successfully chased Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 176 on March 22 in their first match played here this year. Then, they defended 206 against the Gujarat Titans. They chased down Kolkata Knight Riders’ 137 in the 18th over.

CSK vs LSG weather

In the evening, the temperature in Chennai will be around 30 degrees. However, the real feel will be 36 degrees. The humidity will be around 80%. There is no chance of rain.

CSK vs LSG prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG in their 8th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win (Google)

We, however, believe Lucknow will dominate this time in their away match. LSG will get 2 more points and enter the Top 4.

