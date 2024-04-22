Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs LSG; who’ll win Chennai vs Lucknow clash? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23. This will be KL Rahul's chance to take LSG to the Top 4 with a win against the home team.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23. Having won 4 out of 7 matches, CSK are at number 4 on the points table, though it lost 3 out of its last 5 matches.
