Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai. CSK, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number three on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches.

PBKS have won three of their nine matches and are sitting at number eight on the points table. However, PBKS have won only one of their last five matches.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head records

Chennai and Punjab have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 15 and PBKS 13. Chennai’s highest total against PBKS so far is 240. Punjab’s highest total against CSK is 231.

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 30 last year. CSK made 200/4 in 20 overs in that match. Punjab, in reply, managed to get past the target on the final delivery and won by four wickets. CSK opener Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls in that game, and even though Chennai lost the match, the CSK opener was awarded the Player of the Match.

CSK vs PBKS fantasy team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande. Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

CSK vs PBKS pitch report

Batters find it difficult to score at Chepauk as the pitch assists bowlers, both spinners and pacers.

CSK vs PBKS weather

Chennai's temperature in the evening will be around 32 C. However, the real feel will be around 39 C. The humidity will be around 83%. There is no chance of rain.

CSK vs PBKS prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 59% chance that CSK will beat Punjab in their 10th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win (Google)

We, too, believe Chennai will win the game. However, they are likely to remain in the third position on the points table.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!