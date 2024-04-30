Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs PBKS - who’ll win Chennai vs Punjab clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
BackBack

Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs PBKS - who’ll win Chennai vs Punjab clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1. CSK are number three on the points table, whereas Punjab are at number eight.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Premium
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai. CSK, having won five out of nine matches, are currently at number three on the points table. They have won three out of their last five matches.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional while speaking about Rishabh Pant

PBKS have won three of their nine matches and are sitting at number eight on the points table. However, PBKS have won only one of their last five matches.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head records

Chennai and Punjab have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 15 and PBKS 13. Chennai’s highest total against PBKS so far is 240. Punjab’s highest total against CSK is 231.

Also Read: This KKR batter can take MS Dhoni's place: Navjot Singh Sidhu's big prediction

The last time these two teams met each other was on April 30 last year. CSK made 200/4 in 20 overs in that match. Punjab, in reply, managed to get past the target on the final delivery and won by four wickets. CSK opener Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls in that game, and even though Chennai lost the match, the CSK opener was awarded the Player of the Match.

CSK vs PBKS fantasy team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande. Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

CSK vs PBKS pitch report

Batters find it difficult to score at Chepauk as the pitch assists bowlers, both spinners and pacers.

CSK vs PBKS weather

Chennai's temperature in the evening will be around 32 C. However, the real feel will be around 39 C. The humidity will be around 83%. There is no chance of rain.

CSK vs PBKS prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 59% chance that CSK will beat Punjab in their 10th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win
View Full Image
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win (Google)

We, too, believe Chennai will win the game. However, they are likely to remain in the third position on the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue