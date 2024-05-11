Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs RR - who’ll win Chennai vs Rajasthan clash on May 12? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
BackBack

Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs RR - who’ll win Chennai vs Rajasthan clash on May 12? Fantasy team, pitch report and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win game on May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win game on May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.Premium
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win game on May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win game on May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

CSK, having won 6 out of 12 matches, must win the next 2 games to qualify for the playoffs. While having 14 points may give them an outside chance on paper, they surely want to get 16 and cement their chances. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Fan breaches security, touches MS Dhoni's feet during GT vs CSK match

RR, on the contrary, are more consistent. They have won 8 of their 11 matches and are enjoying the 2nd position on the points table. Rajasthan, however, are coming from 2 back-to-back losses even though they are technically in for the playoffs with 16 points already from 11 games.

CSK vs RR head-to-head records

Chennai and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 13 while RR have won 15. CSK’s highest total against Rajasthan so far is 246. RR’s highest total against Chennai is 223.

Also Read: Netizens have a special message for LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka; say, 'learn from SRK'

The Royals have won 4 out of the 5 last games against the Yellow Army. CSK’s last win against RR came in IPL 2021.

CSK vs RR fantasy team

Sanju Samson (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jos Buttler (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni (VC), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube.

CSK vs RR pitch report

The stadium's pitch is fair to both batters and bowlers. It starts dry, aiding spinners, but slows down as the game progresses, making batting more challenging in the later innings.

Also Read: Sunrisers' Abhishek Sharma mixes up flight ticket for parents; netizens say ‘Another Sharmaji ka ladka’

The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the home team. CSK, after batting first, scored 162/7. PBKS, however, reached the target in 17.5 overs and won by 7 wickets.

CSK vs RR weather

Expect a brief morning thunderstorm in some areas; May 12 will be mostly sunny, humid, and slightly cloudy otherwise.

The temperature will be around 36 degrees in Chennai. The real feel will be 44 degrees. The humidity will be around 69%. The possibility of rain is 6%, as per AccuWeather.

CSK vs RR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 51% chance that Chennai will beat Rajasthan at home in their 13th match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win
View Full Image
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win (Google)

However, we believe RR will beat CSK. With 18 points, they will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 May 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue