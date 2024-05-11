Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win game on May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM.

CSK, having won 6 out of 12 matches, must win the next 2 games to qualify for the playoffs. While having 14 points may give them an outside chance on paper, they surely want to get 16 and cement their chances. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

RR, on the contrary, are more consistent. They have won 8 of their 11 matches and are enjoying the 2nd position on the points table. Rajasthan, however, are coming from 2 back-to-back losses even though they are technically in for the playoffs with 16 points already from 11 games.

CSK vs RR head-to-head records

Chennai and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 13 while RR have won 15. CSK’s highest total against Rajasthan so far is 246. RR’s highest total against Chennai is 223.

The Royals have won 4 out of the 5 last games against the Yellow Army. CSK’s last win against RR came in IPL 2021.

CSK vs RR fantasy team

Sanju Samson (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jos Buttler (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni (VC), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube.

CSK vs RR pitch report

The stadium's pitch is fair to both batters and bowlers. It starts dry, aiding spinners, but slows down as the game progresses, making batting more challenging in the later innings.

The last IPL 2024 game played at this venue was between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the home team. CSK, after batting first, scored 162/7. PBKS, however, reached the target in 17.5 overs and won by 7 wickets.

CSK vs RR weather

Expect a brief morning thunderstorm in some areas; May 12 will be mostly sunny, humid, and slightly cloudy otherwise.

The temperature will be around 36 degrees in Chennai. The real feel will be 44 degrees. The humidity will be around 69%. The possibility of rain is 6%, as per AccuWeather.

CSK vs RR prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 51% chance that Chennai will beat Rajasthan at home in their 13th match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win (Google)

However, we believe RR will beat CSK. With 18 points, they will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!