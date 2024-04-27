Tomorrow's IPL Match: CSK vs SRH; who’ll win Chennai vs Hyderabad clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a South Indian derby on April 27. The match will start at 7:30 PM.
Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a South Indian derby on April 27 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. CSK, having won 4 out of 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table at the moment. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.