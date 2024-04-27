Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a South Indian derby on April 27. The match will start at 7:30 PM.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a South Indian derby on April 27 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. CSK, having won 4 out of 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table at the moment. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyderabad have won 5 of their 8 matches and are sitting at number 3 on the points table. SRH have won 4 out of their last 5 matches. This eveninig match will start at 7:30 PM.

CSK vs SRH head-to-head records Chennai and Hyderabad have played 20 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 14 and SRH 6. Chennai’s highest total against SRH so far is 223. The Sunrisers’ highest total against CSK is 192. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: GT vs RCB; who’ll win Gujarat vs Bengaluru clash? The last time these two teams met each other was on April 5 this year. CSK made 165/5. In reply, Hyderabad reached the target in 18.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma’s 37 off 12 balls earned him the Player of the Match.

CSK vs SRH fantasy team Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram (VC), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

CSK vs SRH pitch report The MA Chidambaram pitch helps bowlers, making it tough for batters to score. The team batting second is likely to benefit due to dew later on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Bhagwan hawale’: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal sound ‘SOS’ alarm after PBKS' record-breaking win against KKR In the first IPL 2024 game here, CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets. Next, the beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs. In the third IPL 2024 match at Chepauk, Chennai won by 7 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They lost the next match by 6 wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK vs SRH weather There is excessive heat these days in Chennai. In the evening, the temperature will be around 31 degrees. However, the real feel will be 37 degrees. The humidity will be around 80%. There is no chance of rain.

CSK vs SRH prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that the CSK will beat Hyderabad in their 9th match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours CSK to win

We, however, believe SRH’s explosive batters will be tough to stop. They will win their 9th match and move up to the second position on the points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!