Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Superkings in their third IPL 2024 match.

Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash on March 31 at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 7:30 PM. This will be the third match in IPL 2024 for both teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi, with zero points from two matches, are at number 8 of the points table. CSK, on the other hand, have 4 points from two matches and are at number 1.

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli takes top spot; Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt enter. Check full list after RR vs DC match DC lost against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets in their first match of the tournament on March 23. They lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs in their second match on March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK first defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets in their first match on March 22. Then, they thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs on March 26.

DC vs CSK head-to-head records Gujarat and Hyderabad have played only 29 IPL matches so far. DC have won 10 of those and Chennai 19. Delhi’s highest total against CSK so far is 198, and Chennai’s highest score against DC is 223.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Andre Russell and more Chennai have won 4 out of the last 5 matches between these two teams. The last time Delhi won against CSK was in a low-scoring match in IPL 2021. Chennai set a target of 137 for DC and lost it by 3 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC vs CSK fantasy team Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra (C), Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ishant Sharma.

DC vs CSK pitch report Visakhapatnam provides a typical IPL pitch, favouring batters to build up high scores. However, there are not many 200+ scores at this venue.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir deserves an Oscar for hugging Virat Kohli, says Gavaskar So far, 13 IPL matches have been played here, and 7 of those have been won by teams batting second. The highest score at this venue is 206/4 scored by Mumbai Indians against DC in 2016. However, the highest run chase was 173 by Rising Pune Supergiants in the same year. The average first-innings score is 158 while the average second-innings score is 131. No batter has managed to score an IPL century here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC vs CSK weather The temperature will be around 30 degrees in Vizag when the match starts. It will remain nearly the same throughout the match. There is no chance of rain, but the humidity will be as high as 78%.

DC vs CSK prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 57% chance that Chennai will beat Delhi in their third match.

We, too, expect CSK to secure their third consecutive win and remain on top of the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

