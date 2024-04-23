Tomorrow's IPL Match: Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC, having won three out of eight matches, are at number eight on the points table at the moment. They have lost three out of their last five matches.

Gujarat have won four of their eight matches and are sitting at number six on the points table. GT have won two out of their last five matches.

DC vs GT head-to-head records

Delhi and Gujarat have played three IPL matches against each other so far. DC have won one and GT two. Delhi’s highest total against GT so far is 162. Gujarat’s highest total against DC is 171 so far.

The last time these two teams met each other was in May 2023. Delhi, in a low-scoring game, made 130/8 in 20 overs. In reply, GT could manage to get to 125/8 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami, despite being on the losing side, was awarded the Player of the Match for his 4/11 in four overs. Shami’s absence in GT due to an injury has been a setback for the franchise this season.

DC vs GT fantasy team

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (VC), Rahul Tewatia, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs GT pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi is a bit slow which can challenge the batters. However, the small size of the field and quick outfield compensate for this, enabling high scoring.

In the last IPL game here, Sunrisers Hyderabad batters had another carnage against the opponent's bowlers and scored 266/7 in 20 overs. DC, however, crumbled at 199 and lost the match by 67 runs.

DC vs GT weather

In the evening, the temperature in New Delhi will be around 30 degrees. However, the real feel will be 28 degrees. The humidity will be around 18 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

DC vs GT prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56 per cent chance that Gujarat will beat DC in their ninth match.

View Full Image Tomorrow's IPL Match: Google's win probability favours GT to win (Google)

We, too, believe GT will manage to outclass Delhi. Rishabh Pant’s boys are still looking for the rhythm that has remained missing this season.

